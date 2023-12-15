Glenbard East wins first DuPage Girls Championships

GLEN ELLYN • Glenbard South played host to the First DuPage Girls Championships this past weekend and, as it would conclude, their sister school, Glenbard East, would take home the team title.
In a field that saw nine programs come together, each weight was drawn into round robins to guarantee maximum matches for each wrestler and, by the time each of those rounds had been concluded, Glenbard East’s seven placewinners were the largest team total. The Red Rams would send five wrestlers to the finals and come away with two champions.