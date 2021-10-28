Huskie Grapplers Ready for Red-Black Duals

NIU Wrestling team to host intrasquad match

DEKALB, Ill. – The Northern Illinois University wrestling team returns to the mat when the Huskies host their annual Red-Black Dual in Victor E. Court on Thursday, October 28th, at 7 p.m. CT. Admission is free.

The event, which returns after not being held last year, pits Huskie versus Huskie and is the final tune up before NIU’s season opener at Michigan State. The dual is also the culmination of the Huskies’ preseason training and the first chance for NIU to wrestle in front of fans and NCAA officials.

“This is a great chance for the NIU student body, fans and surrounding wrestling community to come out and preview this year’s team,” NIU head coach Ryan Ludwig. “The guys are looking forward to competing in front of a crowd.”

The Huskies are coming off one of their most successful seasons to date with All-American Brit Wilson and Elite 90 Award recipient Mason Kauffman leading the squad.

NIU will open the regular season Saturday, Nov. 6 when the Huskies travel to East Lansing, Mich. for the MSU Open hosted by Michigan State.

Red-Black Dual Line-Ups

125: Bryce West (Red) vs Blake West (Black)

133: Nathaniel Genobana (Red) vs Mikey Kaminski (Black)

141: Jaivon Jones (Red) vs Caleb Brooks (Black)

149: Anthony Cheloni (Red) vs Grant Hansen (Black)

157: Anthony Gibson (Red) vs Tulg Zuunbayan (Black)

165: Izzak Olejnik (Red) vs Ricardo Salinas (Black)

174: Hayden Pummel (Red) vs Mason Kauffman (Black)

184: Devonjae Hudson (Red) vs Brit Wilson (Black)

197: Matt Zuber (Red) vs Tristin Guaman (Black)

