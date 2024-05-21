JR: Illinois’ FS and GR results from the Central Regional

FORT WAYNE, IN • With the conclusion of the Central Regional this past weekend, all that is available for those who still seek a qualification for the National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, will be Illinois’ “Second Chance” tournament at Sycamore High School on June 1, and the Southern Plains Regional in Mulvane, Kansas, from May 31 through June 2. With both final qualifiers on the same weekend, and depending on weight class and remaining competition, where one chooses to wrestle may create quite the dilemma to find the best path in joining Team Illinois.

Inside of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this past Saturday and Sunday, Illinois placed 25 wrestlers in Freestyle and 28 in Greco. With that total of 53 more wrestlers placing at another qualifier, it continues to add to Team Illinois’ totals and show the competitiveness of the state.

Coming away with titles were Freestylers Ben Davino (138), Will Denny (157), and Colin Kelly (190).

For Davino, he would have a marquee matchup in the finals as he wrestled and defeated Kentucky’s Jordyn Raney, last year’s U17 Greco-Roman World champion. Raney, who is headed back to the World Championships to try and repeat his Greco feat, is also a great Freestyler and a top-ten nationally ranked wrestler at 132 pounds. Coincidentally, Raney, who also made the U17 World Team in Freestyle after defeating his brother in the WTT finals, was probably looking forward to this matchup as much as Davino was.