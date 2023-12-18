St. Charles East makes it clear they still have firepower; Weber earns OW

MACHESNEY PARK • Winning a dual team state championship is very difficult. Winning a second consecutive dual team championship has proven to be even more difficult. This past weekend at Harlem High School, St. Charles East let the state know that, at least at the mid-season check, they still have a great deal of horsepower, and they were happy put it on full display as they ran away with the 35th Annual Dvorak Invitational team title for the second year in a row.

Overall, the Fighting Saints medaled seven wrestlers, tied for the most of any team, as they ended their tournament with a commanding lead over second place Marist—a point differential of 39.5 points. Additionally, St. Charles East, who sent four wrestlers to the championship mat, came away with four titles: the most of any team.