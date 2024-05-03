U20 FS: Webster, Mendoza, and Lemley show an Illinois wave is coming

LAS VEGAS, NV • Even though Illinois would not champion U20 Freestyle, three of its stars—three that have shined extremely bright in Illinois—showed that they are right there, and, with maybe another year of growth, they just may be ready to take the helm no matter where they are wrestling.

Illinois highest place winner would come in the form of an Illinois three-time state champion and Fargo champion who was coming off his redshirt freshman campaign for the University of Illinois, Kannon Webster.

Webster came in and, right away, started doing Kannon Webster-like things. He would open his 70kg tournament in the Round of 64, and he would not relinquish one point in his first four matches. He would take technical superiorities over Ishmael Guerrero of the Cowboy RTC, 11-0, in 3:48; a Round of 32 win over Patriot Elite Wrestling Club’s Cale Roggie, 11-0, in 2:11; a victory in the Round of 16 over Jackson Polo of the Pennsylvania RTC, 10-0, in 2:33; and in the quarterfinals against Boone RTC’s Anthony Conetta, 10-0 in 2:48. Dominant.