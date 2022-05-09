U23 Women’s Nationals: Taylor is Locked in and Better than Ever

FORT WORTH, TX • After coming off a major win at last weekend’s US Open against Alyssa Lampe, McKendree’s Felicity Taylor took her wrestling to yet another level and worked her way through the 53 kg field at the U23 World Team Trials this past weekend. She will now represent Team USA at the U23 World Championships this fall, and she has never looked tougher than she has in these past two tournaments.

Taylor, who has a rekindled love and renewed focus on her wrestling, came into last weekend’s Open with something to prove—and mostly to herself. Last season for the Bearcats, she was the NCWWC national runner-up at 116 pounds, but she seemed destined for something more. And Sunday, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Taylor showed what that something more was supposed to be—an opportunity to showcase her talents on the world stage in October in Pontevedra, Spain.

Taylor’s journey at the World Team Trials would begin in the round of sixteen against Lovejoy WC’s Avery Ashley, and she would use the entire match to secure a 10-0