U23 Women’s Nationals: Makoyed Simply Dominates, Headed to Spain

FORT WORTH, TX • The North Central College’s women’s wrestling program has been on the rise since it started four years ago and, in those four years, it has been Yelena Makoyed who has been the face of the program. She has been a steadfast representation of toughness, consistency, grace, and the championship pedigree that is now tied to the Cardinal women. Sunday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, surrounded by her coaches, teammates, and support system, Makoyed dominated the U23 field in the 76 kg bracket—not surrendering one point the entire tournament—and she will now represent Team USA overseas this fall at the World Championships.

Makoyed, who is already a two-time NCWWC national champion and three-time All-American, has been finding success in her age group, as well as on the senior level. But this past weekend in Texas, Makoyed showed her true domination over the best in the country, and now she will have the opportunity to show the world come October in Pontevedra, Spain.

In her opening match during the round of sixteen, Makoyed made quick work of Kathleen Janis from the Empire WC. Makoyed would score a takedown nine seconds into the match, and immediately transition into a gut wrench that would take her and Janis