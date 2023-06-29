16U Duals: Greco Team Wrestles its way to Silver at the National Duals

4.4k Views 1.4k Votes

LOVES PARK • Anyone in attendance at the Mercyhealth Sportscore Two for the 16U National Dual Team Championships can see the positive culture of camaraderie that is Team Illinois Greco-Roman wrestling. Add this atmosphere to a talented group of young men and a core of Greco-going coaches who have been able to pull the best out of these athletes as wrestlers and people, and it is no surprise that Team Illinois Greco-Roman is not only this year’s 16U National Runner-Up, but that Greco in Illinois is in a great place moving forward. 

Tap to read the full article
Subscribe to Illinois Matmen on Rokfin

What do you think?

1.4k Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Illinois Matmen

Leave a Reply

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Junior FS: State and Regional Placewinners this Spring

14U Duals: Illinois Greco Greco’s Tough, Places Fourth