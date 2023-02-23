1A: Coal City Captures the Unofficial Team Title

CHAMPAIGN • Coal City came into the State Farm Center with all fourteen of its wrestlers—the most state qualifiers of any team in any state classification—and they exited with the unofficial team title in what turned out to be a very close 1A team race. Coming in second by two points was a very strong Yorkville Christian, followed by Dakota who just missed a runner-up finish by the narrowest of margins, one half point. Even fourth-place Port Byron Riverdale was one and one-half points out of third, just showing how competitive the 1A field was this past weekend.
