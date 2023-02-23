2A: All-State Wrestler Interviews

7.4k Views 103 Votes

Here is a collection of interviews from the Boys Individual State Championships where medalists, and some coaches, speak about their tournament and careers and futures.

Tap to read the full article
Subscribe to Illinois Matmen on Rokfin

What do you think?

103 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Illinois Matmen

Leave a Reply

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

1A: All-State Wrestler Interviews

3A All-State Wrestler Interviews