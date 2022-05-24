Final X: Makoyed Believes She Can Beat Anyone She Wrestles

2.4k Views 34 Votes

CORALVILLE, IA • North Central College’s Yelena Makoyed will be wrestling in Final X Stillwater for a chance to represent the US at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, later this year. To do so, she will have to win a best-of-three series the first weekend of June inside of historical Gallagher-Iba Arena on the campus of Oklahoma State University. 

Wrestling for NCC’s Cardinal Wrestling Club and TMWC, Makoyed came into the WTT mini tournament as the number-three seed and ripped through her only two opponents on her way to Final X where she outscored them by a combined 21-0.

In her opening quarterfinal bout against number-six seeded Jordan Nelson of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club/TMWC, Makoyed took a dominant 11-0 technical superiority in 2:54 to propel her into the semifinals. Now, one win away from Final X, Makoyed would have the number-seven seeded Olivia Robinson from the Peninsula WC who brought a 4-4 criteria upset win over number-two seeded Precious Bell into the semifinals.

Tap to read the full article
Subscribe to Illinois Matmen on Rokfin

What do you think?

34 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Illinois Matmen

Leave a Reply

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Final X: Taylor’s New Lifestyle is Making the Difference

Final X: Farmer is Stepping through His Doors of Opportunity