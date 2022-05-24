Final X: Taylor’s New Lifestyle is Making the Difference

CORALVILLE, IA • Felicity Taylor has been on quite the tear through any bracket she has entered as of late. She won the US Open, claimed the right to represent Team USA on the U23 World Team, and now she is in Final X with a chance to be the senior level representative for Team USA at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, at 53 kg.

So, what changed? How was Taylor, who, although a very successful and accomplished wrestler at McKendree University, able to turn her runner-up finish at the NWCCA into a run that has her annihilating all her competition?

“[I just started] surrounding myself with better people and people with the same goals,” Taylor admitted regarding how her wrestling has transformed in such a short amount of time. “I just eliminated some people from my life and that helped me because you are who you surround yourself with. I just surround myself with better people and it just came, it happened. I wrestled well at the [US] Open and something changed in my life and now I can reflect and see what it was and I’m happy with the way it’s been going.”