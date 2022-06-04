Final X: Recapping All the Action in Stilly

STILLWATER, OK • Historic Gallagher-Iba Arena housed the first half of the finals for the World Team Trials and saw fifteen US World Team members crowned Friday night with five of those weights going the full three matches in the best-of-three championship series.

Out of those championship bouts, Illinois saw four of its own compete for a chance to compete at the World Championships, along with one true-third place match. Out of the Illinois crew, only Max Nowry would come away as a champion. Nate Jackson, Tanner Farmer, and Yelena Makoyed would each earn a runner-up finish, and Zane Richards won a winner-take-all true-third-place bout to also make the US National Team.

Below is a brief breakdown of the men’s night.

–