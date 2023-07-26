Juniors Place Seventh with 2 Champs and 5 All-Americans

FARGO, ND • The Team Illinois Junior Freestyle team did not exactly accomplish everything that they wanted to as a team by the time they exited the Fargodome; however, as individuals, there were several wrestlers who wrestled above themselves, learned a great deal about themselves and their wrestling, and five others who braved all the Fargo elements and brought home All-American honors.

For Illinois, two wrestlers, Rocco Hayes (100) and Kannon Webster (145), were not only able to advance to the national finals, but they were also able to win it, bringing home the largest stop sign Fargo had to offer.