16U Freestyles to National Runner-Up Finish with a Champ and 14 All-Americans

FARGO, ND • A great deal of excitement surrounds Team Illinois’ 16U team as they came to Fargo with something to prove. They proved it in Greco-Roman with a national championship, and they were in the running for a title in Freestyle, coming extremely close to coming back to the Land of Lincoln with two team trophies.

In Freestyle, the 16U-ers showed out with fourteen All-Americans gracing the podium, and one champion—and the champion happened to be a double Fargo title winner taking home crowns in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman. His name, Aaron Stewart, and he won both of his titles at 160 pounds. 

Written by Illinois Matmen

