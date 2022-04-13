Kannon Webster Shines at the Journeyman Classic

TROY, N.Y. • Kannon Webster has been winning, and winning big. And this past weekend at the Journeyman World Classic in New York, his trend of success continued as he dominated his pool, the field, and his final’s opponent from Kazakhstan making him one of fifteen United States wrestlers to win a title out of twenty-three high school divisions.

The Toulon, Illinois, native, and two-time state champion from Washington High School—who has complied a prep record of 105-1—is no stranger to high-level competition. He is a Northern Plains national champion in both Greco-Roman and Freestyle, and last summer he won a Fargo freestyle national championship in the junior division.

In that, the University of Illinois commit has been able to find success across the country in all styles of wrestling, and now, against a very talented international opponent.