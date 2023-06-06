Stauffenberg to Represent US at U20 Greco-Roman World Championships

GENEVA, OHIO • Michigan State’s Braden Stauffenberg had to dig deep to capture the U20 World Team Trial’s championship at 72 kg in Greco-Roman this past Friday inside of the Spire Institute and Academy, but digging deep was nothing new to the former Illinois state champion and 2021 Cadet Greco-Roman World Team member.

Coming into the challenge tournament as the number-three seed, Stauffenberg would open his tournament with a quick and decisive 8-0 technical superiority blanking of number-six seeded Dylan

Illinois Matmen

