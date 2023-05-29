Team Illinois’ Freestyle Squad is Almost Complete

AURORA • In the marathon of wrestling that was this past Saturday’s Freestyle State Championships, Team Illinois was able to wrestle itself through all the Junior division pools, crossovers, and final places in one day, but the 16U would have to comeback on Sunday to secure its national qualifiers. Once this was completed, Team Illinois, at least for now, after the Open and these state championships, is predominantly assembled and locked in.

All boys’ divisions combined, Illinois had 1,263 wrestles competing over the weekend, 823 would total the 16U and Junior division—16U would house 472 wrestlers, and Juniors would house 351 wrestlers.