U20 Women’s Nationals: NCC’s Jones and Jimerson are into the Finals

FORT WORTH, TX • North Central’s Cardinal Wrestling Club walked into the Will Rogers Memorial Center eleven deep for the U20 Women’s World Team Trials and, as it all wrestled out, Amani Jones and Tiera Jimerson now find themselves in the best-of-three finals tomorrow night for a chance to represent Team USA at the World Championships come August in Sofia, Bulgaria.

At 55 kg, Amani Jones, the freshman 123-pounder who placed fifth this past season at the NCWWC National Championships, has outlasted all eleven ladies on the bottom half of the bracket and will now face Adriana Dorado Marin of Army (WCAP), this year’s US Open champion, in the finals tomorrow night for the right to wear the red, white, and blue overseas and an opportunity to bring home a world medal.

Jones’ tournament started in the round of sixteen when the Locust Grove, Georgia, native simply dominated Alyssa Mahan of Delaware Wrestling after relinquishing the first points of the bout forty-five seconds into the match. After that, however, Jones rattled off twelve straight points for a 12-2 technical superiority in 4:32.