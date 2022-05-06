U17, U20, U23 World Team Trials Preview

FORT WORTH, TX – The 2022 USMC Women’s National Championships goes down this weekend at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner of each weight class in the U17, U20, and U23 age-groups will qualify for the World Team, and as such, to represent the United States of America at their respective World Championships.

The U23 age-group is comprised of 173 registered wrestlers, with seven from Illinois. Notable entries amongst them include SPAR’s Alexis Janiak (ranked 6th nationally at 57 kg), and Mckendree University’s Felicity Taylor (ranked 6th nationally at 53 kg). Taylor is red-hot following her first US Open title in Las Vegas last weekend, while Janiak will look to build her credentials following a Fargo title in the 16U age group last summer. Janiak will be pulling double duty on the weekend, wrestling in both the U20 and U23 age groups.