WTT Preview: It’s Deakin’s Time; Davison’s Entry Adds Something Different

CORALVILLE, IA • Northwester’s Ryan Deakin ended his collegiate career exactly where he wants to start his senior-level season, at the top of the podium. In order for this to happen, Deakin will have to Freestyle his way through the World Team Trials challenge tournament this weekend in Iowa. If he makes the finals, then he is off to Final X for a best-of-three championship series for a chance to represent Team USA at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

The WTT will take place this weekend at the Xtream Arena over a two-day format starting Saturday and ending Sunday. For Deakin, he has had a great deal of success since 2019 and, with the retirement of James Green, who has been a successful mainstay at this weight for many years, the weight class is considered “open” as there is no returning medalist waiting in Final X.

In looking at the 70 kg field, it is loaded with talent, but Deakin may be the class of the field. Coming in at the two seed, the 2022 NCAA national champion will be looking to make his second Final X appearance and his first senior World Team.