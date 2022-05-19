WTT Preview: The Illinois Regional Training Center is Off to the Trials

CORALVILLE, IA • The Illinois Regional Training Center will be taking its show on the road this weekend as it heads west to Iowa for the World Team Trials and has six of its wrestlers step onto the challenge tournament mats at Xtreme Arena for the possibility of making it to Final X and earning an opportunity to represent Team USA at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Of the six entrants, none is more World Team ready than Max Nowry who has been a mainstay when it comes to Team USA’s Greco-Roman team.

Nowry, who owns the number-one seed in Greco-Roman at 55 kg, is currently ranked number eleven in the world and has a resume of winning—he looks to be the heavy favorite for Final X.