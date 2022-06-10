16U: Illinois Freestylers into the Gold/Silver Finals Pool

LOVES PARK • After a sixth-place finish by the 16U Team Illinois Greco-Roman squad, Friday started the Freestyle duals and, like the Greco-Roman team, Illinois’ Freestyle boys have wrestled themselves into the finals pool for a top-eight finish.

Team Illinois ultimately wrestled themselves to a 4-2 record on the day. They came in seeded second in their ten-team pool, and they ended up living up to their seed.

In their preliminary dual against Ohio Scarlet, Illinois took twelve of the seventeen bouts and ran away with a 51-23 win including six technical superiorities and three falls.