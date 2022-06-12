16U National Duals Freestyle Recap

LOVES PARK, IL-The Freestyle Portion of the 16U National Duals wrapped up on Saturday evening, showcasing a diversity of talent and previewing things to come in Fargo. The hosting Land of Lincoln improved one spot on their sixth place finish in Greco, landing in fifth on the merit of a 42-31 victory over Iowa, providing revenge against the same foes who bested them in the placing dual two days prior. On day 1, Illinois took out North Dakota (67-7) & Kansas (62-14) before losing to Pennsylvania in the Pool A finals. On day 2, Illinois lost a tough opening dual to California (33-32) and then Ohio (54-17) before rebounding against Oklahoma (41-32) before finding themselves in the fifth place dual against Iowa. In the Gold Medal bout, it was Team Ohio who crowned themselves national champions, edging out Wisconsin Red by the slimmest of margins, 35-35 on criteria.
