Barrington powers through “The Gassen,” but there is work to be done

DOWNERS GROVE • Sixteen teams wrestled it out in the Downers Grove South fieldhouse this weekend, grinding through five matches in an exciting and intimate atmosphere, and each coming away with early December successes and techniques to both celebrate and work on. And, although sixteen teams came in with various understandings on who they are or who they might be, as well as what they might take away from this year’s Gassen, one team, Barrington, came away with the title.

In a field that featured a very diverse group of teams from all three classifications, the parity of the competition was well orchestrated, and the wrestling across all five rounds was not only competitive, but enjoyable.