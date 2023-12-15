Davino Claims Second Ironman Title; Illinois Places 12 Others

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH • The Ironman is lauded as the one of the most prestigious and competitive high school tournaments in the country, and that it attracts the best wrestlers from all over the country—and there is no arguing this. The two-day grind that is the boys’ tournament brought in the best from all over and, from Illinois, top teams brought in their top squads, and teams with top individuals made the trek to put their best individuals on display. When the two-day grind had ended, Illinois would place thirteen wrestlers overall, and crown one champion.

Below is a look into the top placewinners from Illinois, as well as a list of how individuals and teams performed.