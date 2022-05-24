Final X: Nowry Continues to be Nowry

CORALVILLE, IA • The career of Max Nowry has been truly impressive, and inspiring. The Illinois RTC / Army (WCAP) athlete has been one of the true staples on Team USA as Greco-Roman wrestling has experienced its ups and downs over the years. With Nowry, though, there have been a number of ups and, this past weekend in Iowa, Nowry has set himself up for a few more accolades.

Nowry, who has been a Team USA representative since 2008 as a member of the Junior National Team, and who appears to have no reservations about ending his journey as the best Greco-Roman wrestler in the land at his weight class, again made his presence known at the Xtream Arena as he won his half of the bracket and earned an invitation to the WTT Finals in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Coming in as the hands-down favorite, Nowry wasted no time in proving his worth with two back-to-back 8-0 technical superiorities over the number-eight seed Cole Smith, also of the Army (WCAP) in 00:58, and then the four seed, another Illinois native, Drew West, in 1:30.