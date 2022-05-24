Final X: Young is Willing to go the Distance

CORALVILLE, IA • East Aurora native Timothy Young has been climbing the ladder, and he is almost to the top. Last year he placed seventh at the US Open, this year he made the big jump to placing third, and this past weekend he battled himself into Final X for a chance to represent Team USA at the World Championships in Greco-Roman at 87 kg later this year.

To make it all happen, Young would need one good match to put himself into Final X, and he did not disappoint. The number-two seed would receive a bye in the quarterfinals and await the winner of number-three seeded George Sikes of the NYAC and number-six seeded Austin Craig of All Navy Wrestling. When the quarterfinals shook out, Young would have to defeat Sikes in the semifinals for a chance at the World Team finals.

In that semifinal, however, Young would find himself chasing 1-0 headed into the break; he would look to turn things around as the second period began. Unfortunately, when the final period started, it was Sikes again scoring, and Young would be trailing 3-0 with 2:20 left in the match.