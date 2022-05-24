Final X: Jackson Determined to Wrestle on His Terms

CORALVILLE, IA • It was not but a few weeks ago Nate Jackson was working through what life would look like without wrestling and, mentally, he had to give up the sport in his mind if he was going to have productive days. Now, after clearing his name from accusations of using performance enhancing drugs, he feels vindicated and can move forward with leaving a legacy and taking advantage of every opportunity in front of him.

This past weekend at the Xtream Arena, the Crete, Illinois, native took full advantage of the WTT Challenge Tournament that was directly in front of him as he punched his ticket to Final X with an impressive showing.

The former team captain and two-time All-American for the Indiana Hoosiers came in as the number-two seed in the 92 kg bracket and walked away as the champion. However, before Jackson could even go to the WTT, he needed to win the Last Chance qualifier. For his efforts there, and with Sunday’s WTT mini tournament championship, he will now have the opportunity to face World and Olympic medalist J’Den Cox for the right to represent t