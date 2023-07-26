Futrell to Northwestern as Storniolo Continues to Build NU’s Program

EVANSTON • In a press release out of Northwestern University on Wednesday morning, Illinois native and two-time All-American B.J. Futrell has been hired by NU head coach Matt Storniolo as the newest addition to his coaching staff.

“I’m thrilled to welcome BJ to our Wildcat family,” Storniolo commented in the release. “He was a fierce competitor during his collegiate and senior-level days, and [he] will bring a wealth of knowledge to the program. B.J. is a well-rounded, energetic coach and mentor of the highest character. His impact will be felt immediately. I look forward to working with B.J. to take Northwestern wrestling to new heights, both on and off the mat.”