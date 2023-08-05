Turner Takes Gold in Turkey, but is Looking to Achieve Even More

ISTANBUL, TURKEY • For the past six months, Morgan Turner has been focused on winning a World championship. Along the way, she became the first girl in Illinois history to medal at the IHSA Boys’ State Championships (2A), claimed a U16 Fargo crown, and now, after a great deal of work and sacrifice, had her hand raised after a comeback victory that awarded her with a U17 World championship at 43 kg. But Turner is not satisfied, and she certainly is not done.

“This is not really the end goal for me,” a very proud Turner said of her World title. “I want to win a boy’s state championship, I want to win the Olympics, so there is stuff to still push through, to push forward. I have been working to get here for six months, but I want to go past this. I don’t just want to be known as a U17 World champion, I want to be known as an Olympic champion, as the greatest champion. I don’t just want to be known as a World champion.”