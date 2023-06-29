JR Duals: Illinois Freestyle Impressive in National Championship Run

TULSA, OK • After claiming a Junior division Greco-Roman national championship, it was now the Freestyle team’s chance to make some noise and show that Illinois is a complete wrestling state—and the boys in orange did not disappoint. When it was all said and done, Illinois did not just capture the Freestyle national championship, but they swept the competition and made it known that Team Illinois is the team to beat.
Coming in as the number-three seed in the tournament, Pool C would not only be
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings