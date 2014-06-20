Oak Park and River Forest HS

|Head Coach’s Name: Paul Collins
|2019-2020 dual record (overall, conference):
|Overall Dual Record:
WSC Record: 6-1 Conference Champs
|Notable 2019-2020 tournament results:
|1st Place @Rex Whitlatch Tournament
4th Place @Flavin Dual Tournament
11th Place @Doc B Invitational (Fresno, CA)
1st Place @Huskie Invite
Regional Champions
|
Top Returning Wrestlers
|
|
Key Seniors Lost to Graduation
|
|
2020-2021 Outlook
|Keys to success in the 2020-21 season:
|Wrestlers and coaches continuing to develop their technique, effort, and purpose. This has been a trying year for everyone and it would be great to get the whole team back together scrapping for one another.
|Concerns about the lineup or challenges for the team this season:
|The biggest challenge will be ensuring the safety of all the wrestlers and coaches for this upcoming season. Whether we have duals-only or are allowed a state series at the end of the year, everyone will have to do their part for us to be successful. As for the wrestling part, the expectations are still the same: to outwork, out-pace, and have the young men on our team wrestle with gratitude and purpose.
|Coach’s quote on overall thoughts about the team:
|This group of seniors has been working tirelessly for the past four years. They are becoming the leaders we expect from our seniors. This is going to be a trying year and we feel very confident that our leaders will help maintain focus within our program.
|Coach’s quote on expectations for this year’s team:
|Our expectations are the same every year and even with the different circumstances this year, we will expect our wrestlers to train and compete Huskie Style. We look forward to competitive duals and any type of individual season we can have.
Illinois' Premier Wrestling website