Junior Greco Gets It Done for Illinois with Number 14

FARGO, ND • In a week that saw the men of Illinois being wrestled out of championship contention in the first three divisions, the Junior Greco team was not going to be denied their fourteenth-consecutive team championship. In fact, with this year’s championship—this year’s dominant team championship—Illinois let it be known that Team Illinois Junior Greco-Roman wrestling is not going anywhere anytime soon, and if another state wants to be the one to break the streak, they are going to have to pony up and bring both their barrels full.
