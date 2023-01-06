WATCH THE 2023 CHEESEHEAD

To watch this event, you must have a Rokfin subscription and pay for the PPV ($15 one-time fee). 2023 Cheesehead Tournament held January 6th & 7th.
Some of Illinois’ top ranked teams are headed up north to compete, let’s take a look at some of the teams and talent that will be competing at the Cheesehead.
Carl Sandburg, Dekalb, Edwardsville, Grant, Lockport, Nequa Valley, Prospect, St. Charles East, Warren Township, Yorkville, Yorkville Christian
CATCH ALL THE MATCHES HERE:
https://rokfin.com/ppv/29/2023-Cheesehead-
