Davino is Perfect in Capturing His U16 Freestyle National Championship

FARGO, ND • Ben Davino has been making himself more and more known on the national scene since last summer, and Monday afternoon he continued to carry himself into the nation’s spotlight with a Fargo Freestyle national championship title at 126 pounds.

Davino, who destroyed the 110-man field by outscoring his seven opponents 59-0, only spent 6:09 on the mat in his first five matches; in fact, he did not even wrestle into a second period until he reached the semifinals, which went the distance, as did his championship match.