Dual of the Week: Mt. Carmel @ Lake Highland Prep

ORLANDO, FL • Illinois MatMen will be in Florida on Friday, January 27th, for a nationally-ranked dual between number twenty-four Chicago Mt. Carmel (IL) and number thirteen Lake Highland Prep. (FL).
The dual will be livestreamed on Illinois MatMen’s Rokfin channel at 6:00 p.m. Here is the link for the dual: https://rokfin.com/stream/29115/Illinois-Matmen-heads-to-Florida–Mt-Carmel-vs-Lake-Highland-Prep-
Below are state-ranked wrestlers for each roster along with a national ranking if one has been assigned. All Illinois rankings are courtesy of Illinois MatMen; all Florida rankings are courtesy of RankWrestler; and all national rankings are courtesy of MatScouts.. All sources can be found on their Rokfin channel.
Chicago Mt. Carmel Rankings
106 • Lucas Tsirtis. Fr. (HM, IL)
113 • Seth Mendoza, So. (#1, IL – #8, USA)
120 • Damian Resendez, Sr. (#3, IL)
126 • Jairo Acuna, So. (HM, IL)
132 • Sergio Lemley, Jr. (#1, IL – #2, USA)
138 • Liam Kelly, Fr. (HM, IL)
145 •
152 • Eddie Enright, Jr. (#4, IL)
160 •
170 • Colin Kelly, Jr. (#1, IL)
182 • Will Jacobson, Sr. (#4, IL)
195 • Ryan Breen, Jr. (#3, IL)
220 •
285 •
–
Lake Highland Prep. Rankings
106 • Liam Davis, FR (NP #1)
113 • Charlie Desena, Fr. (NP #1, FL)
120 • Ethan Rivera, Jr. (NP #1, FL – #15 USA at 113)
126 • Colin Kacena, Jr. (NP #1, FL)
132 • Zeno Moore, Fr. (NP #1, FL)
138 • Elijah Rivera, Sr. (NP #1, FL – #17 USA)
145 • Ethan Mojena, Sr. (NP #1, FL)
152 • Claudio Torres, So. (NP #1, FL – #18 USA at 160)
160 • Joshua Boykin, Sr. (NP #1, FL)
170 • Omer Barak, Jr. (NP #1, FL)
182 •
195 • Daniel Williams, Sr. (NP #1, FL)
220 • Payton Cramer, — (NP #1, FL)
285 • Christopher Bellmonte, 8th (NP #1, FL)
*HM means a wrestler is in his state’s Honorable Mention
*NP means National Prep ranking in Florida
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings