Dual of the Week: Mt. Carmel @ Lake Highland Prep

ORLANDO, FL • Illinois MatMen will be in Florida on Friday, January 27th, for a nationally-ranked dual between number twenty-four Chicago Mt. Carmel (IL) and number thirteen Lake Highland Prep. (FL).

The dual will be livestreamed on Illinois MatMen’s Rokfin channel at 6:00 p.m. Here is the link for the dual: https://rokfin.com/stream/29115/Illinois-Matmen-heads-to-Florida–Mt-Carmel-vs-Lake-Highland-Prep-

Below are state-ranked wrestlers for each roster along with a national ranking if one has been assigned. All Illinois rankings are courtesy of Illinois MatMen; all Florida rankings are courtesy of RankWrestler; and all national rankings are courtesy of MatScouts.. All sources can be found on their Rokfin channel.

Chicago Mt. Carmel Rankings

106 • Lucas Tsirtis. Fr. (HM, IL)

113 • Seth Mendoza, So. (#1, IL – #8, USA)

120 • Damian Resendez, Sr. (#3, IL)

126 • Jairo Acuna, So. (HM, IL)

132 • Sergio Lemley, Jr. (#1, IL – #2, USA)

138 • Liam Kelly, Fr. (HM, IL)

145 •

152 • Eddie Enright, Jr. (#4, IL)

160 •

170 • Colin Kelly, Jr. (#1, IL)

182 • Will Jacobson, Sr. (#4, IL)

195 • Ryan Breen, Jr. (#3, IL)

220 •

285 •

Lake Highland Prep. Rankings

106 • Liam Davis, FR (NP #1)

113 • Charlie Desena, Fr. (NP #1, FL)

120 • Ethan Rivera, Jr. (NP #1, FL – #15 USA at 113)

126 • Colin Kacena, Jr. (NP #1, FL)

132 • Zeno Moore, Fr. (NP #1, FL)

138 • Elijah Rivera, Sr. (NP #1, FL – #17 USA)

145 • Ethan Mojena, Sr. (NP #1, FL)

152 • Claudio Torres, So. (NP #1, FL – #18 USA at 160)

160 • Joshua Boykin, Sr. (NP #1, FL)

170 • Omer Barak, Jr. (NP #1, FL)

182 •

195 • Daniel Williams, Sr. (NP #1, FL)

220 • Payton Cramer, — (NP #1, FL)

285 • Christopher Bellmonte, 8th (NP #1, FL)

*HM means a wrestler is in his state’s Honorable Mention

*NP means National Prep ranking in Florida