Some Illinois Conferences are Denying Girls a Championship Tournament

ILLINOIS • It appears that there is a gross inequity into the positive momentum that Illinois wrestling has gained for its ladies as a number of Illinois conferences are denying to provide a conference championship tournament for its girls’ programs.

Specific conferences will not be identified, even though they should be, but the hope is they will see the proverbial light and take the right steps to correct a very poor decision.

Coincidentally, in a few conferences, the head coach of the boy’s team has been given a voice if a tournament for the girls should take place, and, truthfully, if a boy’s coach is not supporting the decision, then his voice should be muted. Likewise, if a school does not have a girl’s program, no voice other than support should come from that school. In short, every coach should be supporting this competition.