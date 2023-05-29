Team Illinois’ Youth Freestyle State Championships are an Investment into the Future

AURORA • Team Illinois ran its annual Freestyle State Championships this past Saturday, and aside from the Fargo qualifiers in the 16U and Junior divisions, several future Team Illinois wrestlers were able to compete in the 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U divisions.
Aside from the competitive nature of the kids who wrestled, there were a number of great matches that came down to the final seconds, scoreboards that pushed points into the high teens, and a great atmosphere of wrestlers, fans, coaches, and officials who simply invested in and appreciated the
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings