U17 Women’s Nationals: Hamilton is Two Wins Away from Rome

FORT WORTH, TX • Since 2014, Valerie Hamilton has been doing a great deal of wrestling—and a great deal of winning. On Sunday, Hamilton will have another opportunity to do some winning and, if she is able to win her best-of-three series against Team Pennsylvania’s Marissa Rumsey, she will represent Team USA at the U17 World Championships this summer in Rome, Italy.

Hamilton, who started off her day at the very top of the bracket in her red singlet, ended her day the same way. Along the way, she outscored her opponents 29-7—and six of those points came in one match.

In her round of thirty-two bout against Arizona Girls Wrestling’s Emma Chacon, Hamilton would own the match with a 10-0 technical superiority in 1:12. Hamilton would hit all five of her two-point moves in a matter of fifty-five seconds.