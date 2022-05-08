U17 Women’s Nationals: Perry Looking to Make More History for Batavia

FORT WORTH, TX • This past winter season, Sydney Perry became the first young lady ever crowned in the inaugural Illinois High School Girls’ State Championships. Sunday in Texas, she looks to be the first Batavia Bulldog to make a World Team.

Perry would start her day the same way she would end it, with an 8-5 decision—in between, she would claim two 10-0 technical superiorities. If nothing else can be said about Perry, her consistency may be one of her greatest strengths.

In her opening bout, in the round of thirty-two, Perry would face Amelia Fawcett of Pioneer Grappling Academy and, even though Fawcett would score first and keep the match close early on, Perry would open up to close out the first period, and outscore Fawcett by one to close out the match with a 8-5 win.