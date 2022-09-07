Who’s Number One: Gomez Set to Defend Her Number-One Ranking

ANN ARBOR, MI • Illinois leads the ladies of Who’s Number One with five of the twenty-two entrants coming from the Land of Lincoln. Look for a strong showing from our women as they have battled and endured for the right to wrestle center stage in the nation’s premier top-ranking event.

The women’s card will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST inside of Cliff Keen Arena on Friday, September 9th.

–

100 • Gabriella Gomez (IL) #1 –vs– Valarie Solorio (FL) #2

Gabriella Gomez has done everything within her power to earn the number-one ranking in the land at 100 pounds, and now it is time for her to defend it. Her opponent, and ranked number-two, will be Valarie Solorio. Solorio, a more than worthy opponent, and one that