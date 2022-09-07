Who’s Number One: Gomez Set to Defend Her Number-One Ranking

10.8k Views 161 Votes

ANN ARBOR, MI • Illinois leads the ladies of Who’s Number One with five of the twenty-two entrants coming from the Land of Lincoln. Look for a strong showing from our women as they have battled and endured for the right to wrestle center stage in the nation’s premier top-ranking event.

The women’s card will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST inside of Cliff Keen Arena on Friday, September 9th.

100 • Gabriella Gomez (IL) #1 –vs– Valarie Solorio (FL) #2

Gabriella Gomez has done everything within her power to earn the number-one ranking in the land at 100 pounds, and now it is time for her to defend it. Her opponent, and ranked number-two, will be Valarie Solorio. Solorio, a more than worthy opponent, and one that

Tap to read the full article
Subscribe to Illinois Matmen on Rokfin

What do you think?

161 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Illinois Matmen

Leave a Reply

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Who’s Number One: All Illinois Honors with Webster and Lemley

Who’s Number One: Diduch is No Stranger to the Bright Lights