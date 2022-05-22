Dekalb’s Bradley Victorious at Northern Plains

Dekalb’s Lamar Bradley had a breakout weekend at the Northern Plains Greco-Roman Regional Championship, winning a loaded 16U 220 bracket and emerging as a plausible contender to make some noise this summer.

“Honestly, I just had to get my mind right.” said Bradley, a sophomore who just one day prior had bowed out of the Freestyle portion of the event without placing “I really beat up on myself for a couple of hours before I decided that I wasn’t gonna let this define my weekend. I went to my coaches and told them, straight up, I’m placing top three in Greco.”

Apparently, top three wasn’t good enough either. Bradley put together a string of three hard fought victories, starting his championship campaign by avenging his final freestyle loss to Wisconsin’s Preseason National Placer, Benjamin Helminski.