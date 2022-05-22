Dekalb’s Bradley Victorious at Northern Plains

Dekalb’s Lamar Bradley had a breakout weekend at the Northern Plains Greco-Roman Regional Championship, winning a loaded 16U 220 bracket and emerging as a plausible contender to make some noise this summer.
“Honestly, I just had to get my mind right.” said Bradley, a sophomore who just one day prior had bowed out of the Freestyle portion of the event without placing “I really beat up on myself for a couple of hours before I decided that I wasn’t gonna let this define my weekend. I went to my coaches and told them, straight up, I’m placing top three in Greco.”
Apparently, top three wasn’t good enough either. Bradley put together a string of three hard fought victories, starting his championship campaign by avenging his final freestyle loss to Wisconsin’s Preseason National Placer, Benjamin Helminski.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings