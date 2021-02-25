Huskies Conclude Regular Season at Kent State Round Robin

NIU wrestlers fare well in final MAC Championships tune-up

KENT, Ohio – The Northern Illinois University wrestling team concluded its 2021 regular season with a round robin event between conference foes Kent State and Edinboro at Kent State’s M.A.C. Center Friday afternoon.

“It was good to cap off regular season with some solid individual wins,” said NIU head coach Ryan Ludwig. “We look forward to using the next two weeks to train and get healthy as we head into the MAC Championship.”

NIU split its 14 matches with Edinboro, while taking seven of the 12 bouts with Kent State.

Effectively serving like an open tournament, the Huskies were able to get 26 matches in during the non-team scoring event. Brit Wilson, Caleb Brooks, Anthony Cheloni and Izzak Olejnik led the way for NIU on the day, with each Huskie going 2-0 on the afternoon.

Brooks and Wilson each scored victories via pin for NIU. Brooks scored a first period fall of Edinboro’s Gabe Willochell, while Wilson’s pin of Kent State’s Tyler Bates came late in the first period. Brooks also picked up a 12-2 maj. dec. victory over Kent State’s Pat Gould, and Wilson earned an 18-3 tech. fall of Edinboro’s Ethan Ducca.

Olejnik scored a 13-0 maj. dec. shutout over P.J. Gohn of Edinboro and earned a 6-3 decision over Kent State’s James Limongi. Cheloni posted a 2-0 win over Edinboro’s Tyler Vath and a 6-1 decision over Kent State’s Kody Komara, 6-1.

The Huskies return to the mat in two weeks when NIU travels to Lawrenceville, N.J. to compete in the 2021 Mid-American Conference Championships. The two-day event will be held Feb. 26-27.

NIU-Edinboro Matches

133: Tye Varndell (EU) fall Bryce West (NIU), 6:56

141: Ryan Burgos (EU) fall Nicholas Termani (NIU), 4:56

141: Caleb Brooks (NIU) fall Gabe Willochell (EU), 1st Per

149: Anthony Cheloni (NIU) dec. Tyler Vath (EU), 2-0

149: Jaivon Jones (NIU) dec. Jackie Gold (EU), 5-1

157: Peter Pappas (EU) dec. Anthony Gibson (NIU), 5-3

157: Peter Pappas (EU) dec. Alec Rees (NIU), 3-1

157: Alec Rees (NIU) tech. fall Alex Garcia (EU), 18-0 (6:36)

165: Izzak Olejnik (NIU) maj. dec. P.J. Gohn (EU), 13-0

174: Mason Kauffman (NIU) dec. Jacob Oliver (EU), 3-1, SV-1

184: Brit Wilson (NIU) tech fall Ethan Ducca (EU), 18-3

197: Cody Mulligan (EU) dec. Gage Braun (NIU), 5-3

285: Jon Spaulding (EU) dec. Max Ihry (NIU), 2-1 (2OT)

285: Max Millin (EU) maj. dec. Johnny Shafer (NIU), 10-2

NIU-Kent State Matches

141: Caleb Brooks (NIU) maj. dec, Pat Gould (KSU), 12-2

149: Kody Komara (KSU) dec. Jaivon Jones (NIU), 7-5

149: Anthony Cheloni (NIU) dec. Kody Komara (KSU), 6-1

157: Tristin Guaman (NIU) dec. Ian Senz (KSU), 4-3

157: Anthony Gibson (NIU) tech fall Ian Senz (KSU), 15-0 (5:11)

165: Izzak Olejnik (NIU) dec. James Limongi (KSU), 6-3

174: Andrew McNally (KSU) dec. Mason Kauffman (NIU), 6-2

184: Joe Andrassy (KSU) dec. Matt Zuber (NIU), 6-5

184: Brit Wilson (NIU) fall Tyler Bates (KSU), 2:47

197: Colin McCracken (KSU) dec. Gage Braun (NIU), 4-3

197: Will Feldkamp (NIU) dec. Ryan Boyle (KSU), 11-4

285: Jacob Cover (KSU) dec. Johnny Shafer (NIU), 6-1