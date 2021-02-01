Wrestler of the Week – Will Lewan

Coming into the Michigan vs. Nebraska’s dual, Illinois Native Will Lewan had the odds stacked against him with Sophomore Peyton Robb from Nebraska. At the time, Lewan was ranked 13th at 157lbs and Robb was ranked 5th. Tied 1-1, Lewan took Robb to OT when Lewan scrambled out of a deep low single shot, then ran behind Robb’s double leg to collect the winning takedown with :37 left in sudden victory. Lewan’s upset helped the Michigan Wolverines beat Nebraska 20-13 (their first win over Nebraska in four years).