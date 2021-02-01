Wrestler of the Week – Dylan Duncan

1 min read

Although Dylan’s season debut did not determine the dual between Northwestern last Saturday, the 2021 NCAA All-American finally stepped back on the mat in front of his home crowd at State Farm Center and picked up a solid win. Many questioned when the 141lber would make his return for the Illini and it came just at the right time. Dylan Duncan won a decisive 9-2 decision over Northwestern’s Frankie Tal-Shahar. Duncan and the Illini will return home this weekend at State Farm Center Friday, February 4th, against Minnesota and Sunday, February 6th against Indiana for Senior Night.