Illinois Homegrown Wrestlers Path to the Quarterfinals

125

Dylan Ragusin, Michigan – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Ragusin gets the 11 seed, and will face Daniel Vega (SDSU) in the first round. If he wins he will most likely face 6 seed Jakob Camacho (NCST) in what will be a highly anticipated matchup. A win over Camacho, and Ragusin could be paired with the 3 seed Brand Courtney in the quarters to reach the semi-final.

Noah Surtin, Missouri – a IHSA State Champion, from Edwardsville H.S.

Surtin receives the 18 seed, and will face 15th seed Patrick Mckee (MINN) in a tough first round matchup. A victory over Mckee and he could face the 2 seed, Sam Latona (VT). Surtin, will have all he can handle with Latona, if he wins the matchup he will draw another tough opponent in the quarterfinals. Surtin, could see Taylor Lamont (UVU) or the winner of Howard (PSU) vs. Heinselman.

133

Louis Hayes, Virginia – a IHSA State Champion, from Carl Sandburg H.S.

Hayes catches the 10 seed, and will face 23 seed Boo Dryden (MINN) in the first round. His next likely matchup would be against 7 seed Lucas Byrd (ILL). A win over Byrd and Hayes would find himself in the quarter-final against Penn St. standout Roman Bravo-Young.

Anthony Madrigal, Oklahoma – a two-time IHSA State Runner-Up, from Oak Park River Forest H.S.

Madrigal receives the 11 seed, and will face 22 seed Mario Guillen (OHIO) in the first round. If he wins, he will probably face 6 seed Matt Schmitt (MIZZ). An upset over Schmitt, and Madrigal could face undefeated Corbin Myers (VT) for a chance to be in the semi-finals.

Michael Mcgee, Arizona State – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Plainfield East H.S.

Mcgee gets the 9 seed, and will face Richie Koehler (RID) in the first round. He should win, then will hopefully have an all Illinois matchup against Rundell, or he could wrestle Chris Cannon (NW) in the second round. If Mcgee beats Rundell or Cannon, he will be the underdog against the number 1 seed, Daton FIx (OKST), in the quarters.

Jacob Rundell, Purdue – a IHSA State Champion, from Oak Park River Forest H.S.

Rundell finds himself with the 25 seed against Cannon (NW). If Rundell can pull the first round upset, we could see an all Illinois matchup in the 2nd round with Rundell vs. 9 seed Mcgee. If he can beat Mcgee, he will be the underdog against number 1 seed Daton Fix (OKST).

Jared VanVleet, Air Force – a IHSA State Champion, from Stillman Valley H.S.

VanVleet gets the 21 seed, and will wrestle Jarret Trombley (NCST) in the first round. If he wins he should see 6 seed, Micky Phillippi (PITT). An upset over Phillipi and Vanvleet would most likely see number 4 seed Austin Desanto (IOWA) in a quarterfinal matchup where he would again be the underdog.

141

Dylan Duncan, Illinois – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Duncan receives the 14 seed, and will wrestle Lane Peters (ARMY) in the first round. A win and he would most likely square off against number 3 seed Sebastion Rivera (RUT). If Duncan can upset Rivera, he could see the 6 seed Allan Hart (MIZZ) in a quarterfinal matchup.

Real Woods, Stanford – a three-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Woods gets a controversial at-large bid, and will be the 21 seed facing Grant Willits (ORST). Willits pinned Woods in the Pac-12 finals, we will see if Woods can exact some revenge in the first round. If he can, he would most likely wrestle 5 seed Don Demas (OU). If Woods manages to win the first 2 rounds, he could see the number 4 seed Wilson (NCST) in the quarters.

149

Anthony Cheloni, Northern Illinois – a IHSA place winner, from Marmion Academy

Cheloni finds himself with the 26 seed, and will wrestle Jonathan Millner (APP) in the first round. A win over Millner and Cheloni could see 10 seed Van Brill in the second round. If Cheloni wins his first two matches, he would most likely wrestle fellow Illinois native and number 2 seed Austin O’Connor (UNC), in the quarterfinals.

Austin O’Connor, North Carolina – a four-time IHSA State Champion, from St. Rita H.S.

O’Connor gets a surprising 2 seed, after being ranked number 1 the majority of the year. He will face Crooks (ASU), in a first round matchup where he is the heavy favorite. In round 2, he would most likely see 15 seed Parriott (PUR). if O’Connor wins the matches he is supposed to, and Cheloni goes on a run, we could see an all Illinois quarterfinal. If Cheloni loses, then O’Connor would see Millner/Van Brill in the quarters.

PJ Ogunsanya, Army West Point – a IHSA place winner, from Oak Park River Forest H.S.

Ogunsanya receives the 16 seed, and will wrestle Parco (FS) in the first round. A win and he could see number 1 seed Sasso in the 2nd round, where he would be a heavy underdog. If Ogunsanya can upset Sasso, then he would most likely wrestle another Illinois high school graduate, Thomas (NU) in the quarterfinals. If Thomas loses, then Ogunsanya could see Abas (STAN) in the quarters.

Yahya Thomas, Northwestern – a IHSA place winner, from Mt. Carmel H.S.

Thomas finds himself with the 25 seed, and will have a tough match against Abas (STAN) to start his tournament. If Thomas beats Abas, he would more than likely wrestle 9 seed Lamer (POLY). Two big wins for Thomas, and a huge upset for Ogunsanya, and there is a possibility for another all Illinois quarterfinal matchup. However, if Ogunsanya gets beat, Thomas would probably face number 1 seed Sasso (OSU) in the quarters.

157

Kendall Coleman, Purdue – a three-time IHSA place winner, from Mt. Carmel H.S.

Coleman receives the 9 seed, and will be favored against Palumbo (SH) in the first round. A win there, and he could face number 8 seed Franek (NDSU). If Coleman beats Franek, then he would most likely wrestle number 1 seed Ryan Deakin (NU) in the quarterfinals.

Markus Hartman, Army West Point – a IHSA State Champion, from Barrington H.S.

Hartman gets the 31 seed, and will have to face the number 2 seed Hidlay (NCST) in the first round. If Hartman can pull the monster upset, he could face 15 seed Saldate (MSU). Should Hartman go on a run, he would most likely face 7 seed Jacques (MIZZ) in the quarters.

Holden Heller, Hofstra – a IHSA State place winner, from Deerfield H.S.

Heller gets the 19 seed, Lewan (MICH) gets the 14 seed, and we have an all Illinois first round matchup. To add further intrigue, these two were former teammates at Montini H.S. before Heller transferred. If Heller beats Lewan, he would most likely wrestle 3 seed Carr (ISU), where he would be the underdog. If Heller pulls the 2nd round upset, he could face 6 seed Lee (MINN) or 11 seed Teemer (ASU) in the quarterfinals.

Will Lewan, Michigan – a IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

The other half of our all Illinois first round matchup. Lewan faces Heller (HOF). Former Montini teammates, Lewan will be the favorite here. If Lewan holds court, he would most likely wrestle 3 seed Carr (ISU), where he would be the underdog. If Lewan can pull the 2nd round upset, he could face 6 seed Lee (MINN) or 11 seed Teemer (ASU) in the quarterfinals.

165

Dan Braunagel, Illinois – A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Althoff Catholic H.S.

Braunagel receives the 15 seed, and will be the favorite when he takes on Olejnik (NIU) in the first round. A win over Olejnik, and he would most likely wrestle number 2 seed Valencia (ASU) in the 2nd round. However, if Illinois native Ferrante (NIU) can pull a major first round upset, then we could see an all Illinois 2nd round match of Braunagel vs. Ferrante. If Braunagel sees Valencia he would be the underdog, but if he found a way to win he could square off against Smith (OSU) or Wittlake (OKST) in the quarters.

Alex Cramer, Central Michigan – a IHSA State Champion, from Grayslake H.S.

Received an at-large bid, but will not participate due to injury.

David Ferrante, Northwestern A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Huntley H.S.

Ferrante gets the 31 seed, and finds himself wrestling the number 2 seed Valencia (ASU) in the first round. If Ferrante pulls the first round upset, he could see an all Illinois 2nd round matchup in Ferrante vs. Braunagel. If Ferrante can string together 2 wins he could square off against Smith (OSU) or Wittlake (OKST) in the quarters.

Jake Keating, Virginia – IHSA State place winner, from Naperville Central H.S.

Keating receives the 12 seed, and will wrestle Hall (WVU) in the first round. A win over Hall and he would most likely face 5th seed Hartman (BUCK) in the 2nd round. If Keating upsets Hartman, he could square off against former NCAA Champion, Lewis (VT), in the quarters.

Jake Tucker, Michigan State – A IHSA State Champion, from Mt. Carmel H.S.

Tucker gets the 25 seed, and has a tough matchup against Griffith (STAN) in the first round. If Tucker can pull the upset he would more than likely wrestle the 9 seed Weber (NDSU) in the 2nd round. If Tucker rallies to win his first two matches, then he could wrestle number 1 seed Marinelli (IOWA) in the quarterfinals.

174

Donnell Washington, Indiana – IHSAA Runner-Up, IHSA place winner from Portage H.S.

Washington catches the 9 seed, and will be favored against Allar (MINN) in the first round. If he beats Allar, then he could wrestle 8 seed Bullard (NCST) in the 2nd round. If Washington can get past Bullard, then he would most likely wrestle number 1 seed Kemerer in the quarters.

184

Zach Braunagel, Illinois – A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Althoff Catholic H.S.

Braunagel gets the 19 seed, and will wrestle Hopkins (CAMP) in the first round. If he can beat Hopkins, he will most likely face number 3 seed Deprez (BING) in the 2nd round. If he can pull the upset, we could see an all Illinois quarterfinals with Braunagel vs. Kane. If Kane loses he would most likely square off against 6 seed Pozanski (RUT) in the quarters.

Devin Kane, North Carolina – a two-time Georgia State Champion, from Cambridge H.S.

Kane receives the 22 seed, and will face Geer (OKST) in the first round. If he can upset Geer, he could see 6 seed Pozanski (RUT) in the 2nd round. An upset over Pozanski and we might have another all Illinois quarterfinals with Braunagel vs. Kane. If Braunagel loses he would most likely square off against 3 seed Deprez (BING) in the quarters.

197

Cameron Caffey, Michigan State – A IHSA State Champion, from Carbondale H.S. Caffey

Caffey will be the 10 seed, and take on McLaughlin (DREX) in the first round. He should win, then could face 7 seed Elam in the second round where he would be a slight underdog. A win over Elam, and we have a realistic chance of an all Illinois quarterfinal match in Caffey vs. Schultz.

Kordell Norfleet, Arizona State – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Marian Catholic H.S.

Norfleet catches the 3 seed, and will wrestle Rogers (HOF) in the first round. He should win, then he would most likely see 14 seed Bulsak from (CLAR) in the second round, Norfleet would be the favorite in this match as well. If he can hold suit, then he could square off against Bonaccorsi (PITT) in the quarters, unless Illinois native Stemmet (STAN) can pull a huge upset. In that case, we would have another all Illinois quarterfinals matchup.

Eric Schultz, Nebraska – A IHSA State Champion, from Tinley Park, H.S.

Schultz receives the 2 seed, and will see Pentz (NDSU) in the first round. Schultz will be the heavy favorite, and should he win, he could see 15 seed Beard (PSU) in the 2nd round. Two wins by Schultz, and two wins by Caffey, and we should have a realistic chance of an all Illinois quarterfinal match at 197 lbs. in Caffey vs. Schultz.

Nick Stemmet, Stanford – a IHSA State Champion, from Yorkville H.S.

Stemmet gets the 27 seed, and will wrestle Bonaccorsi (PITT) in the first round, where he will be the underdog. If he upsets Bonaccorsi, he could face 11 seed Aiello (UVA) where he would again be the underdog. Two big upsets for Stemmet and he would find himself in an all Illinois quarterfinal against Norfleet (ASU). If Norfleet loses and Stemmet goes on a run, then Stemmet might see Bulsak (CLAR) in the quarters.

Jacob Warner, Iowa – A three-time IHSA State Champion, from Washington H.S

Warner will be the 5 seed, and wrestle Reenan (NCST) in the first round. If he beats Reenan, then he could face the 12 seed, Davison (NW), in the second round. Two wins by Warner and he would most likely wrestle 4 seed Ferrari (OKST) in the quarterfinals.

285

Tony Cassioppi, Iowa – A two-time Illinois State Champion, from Hononegah H.S.

Cassiopi, like Warner, receives the 5 seed, and will wrestle Knighton-Ward (HOF) in the first round. If he wins, he could see Lance (NEB) in the second round, where he would again be the favorite. Two wins by Cassioppi and we would most likely face 4 seed Schultz (ASU) in the quarters.

Luke Luffman, Illinois – A three-time State Champion, from Urbana H.S

Luffman catches the 16 seed, and will wrestle Hendrickson (AF) in the first round. If he wins, he will run into number 1 seed Stevenson (MINN), where he would be a heavy underdog. If Luffman can pull the miracle upset, he could face 8 seed Wood (LEH) in the quarters.

Nathan Traxler, Stanford – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Marmion Academy

Traxler gets the 26 seed, and will wrestle Laird (RID) in the first round. A win over Laird, and he would most likely see 10 seed Wilson (NCST) in the second round. If Traxler wins his first two matches then he will square off against number 2 seed Parris in the quarterfinals.