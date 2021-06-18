Stevenson’s Moving Parts Win Regional.. Set a School Record in Process

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS • Over the past six seasons, Stevenson has been in the hunt for a 3A regional title; unfortunately, three separate teams have been the proverbial thorn in the side for the Patriots. For three seasons, it was Deerfield, with titles won by seven points in 2015, and a one point victory in 2016. In 2018, it was Prospect. And, over the past two seasons, it has been Barrington—and last year, with Stevenson hosting the regional, Barrington won by a difference of 7.5 points.

Monday in Arlington Heights, the Patriots felt like it was finally their time to grab the title, and that is exactly what they did. When the tournament ended, the difference in the team race was 8.5 points, but this time it was in favor of the Patriots. In addition to the team title, the team had eleven sectional qualifiers, and that set a school record.

“Our kids wrestled really well,” Head Coach Shane Cook said excitedly. “We were really thrilled. We’ve taken second in the regional the past six years—six years in a row. To be knocking on the door like that and to finally break through, especially in a crazy year like this one, was really special—it is just a tribute to the entire Stevenson family with how hard our kids work and the commitment of our wrestlers and coaching staff.”

The difference for Stevenson came in the semifinals. They would advance six wrestlers to the finals, three more than Barrington—winning two head-to-head match-ups—and three more than Prospect. From that point forward, the team score separation was simply too much for any team to overcome.

However, it was more than just winning close matches, Stevenson had half its team commit to dropping a weight class in order to construct a stronger tournament team.

“Those semifinals were huge for us,” Cook explained, “and there were a lot of motivating factors. First of all, we had seven guys that all dropped a weight class for the regional that had been wrestling up all season. So, for those seven guys to make that collective commitment, knowing that it would be best for us to have our strongest team—and for some of them it didn’t necessarily mean it was the best move for them, individually. But, for them to make that commitment to each other was something that motivated us all day long.

“One of those drops,” Cook continued, “was Lorenzo Frezza who dropped to 120 pounds after wrestling 126 all season. He did it for the team, and he did it knowing he was going to run into Will Baysingar—and Baysingar would make winning an individual title very hard. He probably would have won it at 126, but for him to recognize that and still make that commitment; well, that was really special on his part. That was a motivating factor as well.”

As in any close team race, there are always a variety of factors that go into a team win—it is never just one person; however, sometimes, one person can make the difference. The Patriots had that difference- maker in 195-pounder Jacob Whiting.

“Up until last weekend,” Cook shared about his line-up, “Whiting was playing on our state championship water polo team. He had been out the entire season and for him to be back in the lineup was a shot of life for us.”

Whiting would end up placing second in the regional, but he would win by a fall in 1:22 during his quarterfinal match against Ethan Medina of Lake Zurich, and then win by a 13-0 major decision in his semifinal bout against Stefanos Lahanis of Glenbrook South. His presence and team point total ultimately played a significant role in the team morale and the team race.