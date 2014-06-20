Team Preview: Chicago Marist

Head Coach’s Name: Brendan Heffernan

Team Name: Chicago Marist High School

2019-2020 dual record (overall, conference):

13-11 (tough schedule, plus we were missing all of our football players for the first month of duals and went 2-10).

Notable 2019-2020 tournament results:

2nd in Regional

3rd in ESCC

4th at Illini Classic

7th at Granite City

10th at Dvorak

Top Returning Wrestlers

Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Grade Predicted Weight Previous state results Owen Dunlap JR 132 6th at 120 lbs. in 3A Bobby Gaylord SR 182 6th at 170 lbs. in state Mateen Taylor SR 170 2x state qualifier Ghee Rachal JR 220 returning state qualifier Tommy Boland JR 152 returning state qualifier Ethan Bednarczyk SR 113 state alternate Andrew Dado SO 145 sectional qualifier – FR/SO state qualifier Peter Marinopoulos SO 195 FR/SO state qualifier Jesse Herrera FR 106 FR/SO state qualifier Jake Liberatore SO 160 FR/SO state qualifier Luke Liberatore SO 285 Sectional Qualifier – FR/SO state qualifier Michael Bartolotta SR 160 Sectional Qualifier

Key Seniors Lost to Graduation

Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Weight Previous Accomplishments Tom Munoz 285 State Qualifier

2020-2021 Outlook

Keys to success in the 2020-21 season:

Keys to our success this season are getting everyone to the right weight class, and finding ways to train consistently in the pre-season (January-March).

Concerns about the lineup or challenges for the team this season:

We will have a lot of talented wrestlers competing for the same starting spots. Hopefully, they can all find the right weight class for them so we can spread the talent throughout the lineup.

Please list any impact freshman or transfers

Incoming freshman:

Matthew Cornfield (113/120) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)

Camden Rogers (120/126) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)

Kamron Beal (138/145) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)

Conor Phelan (160/170) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)

How will the newcomers/transfers help?

All four freshman listed (Cornfield, Rogers, Beal, Phelan) are talented enough to have immediate varsity success if they find themselves in the starting lineup.

Coach’s quote on overall thoughts about the team:

We are still young at a few weights, but will be very competitive.

