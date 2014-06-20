Team Preview: Chicago Marist

|Head Coach’s Name: Brendan Heffernan
|Team Name: Chicago Marist High School
|2019-2020 dual record (overall, conference):
|13-11 (tough schedule, plus we were missing all of our football players for the first month of duals and went 2-10).
|Notable 2019-2020 tournament results:
|2nd in Regional
3rd in ESCC
4th at Illini Classic
7th at Granite City
10th at Dvorak
|
Top Returning Wrestlers
|
|
Key Seniors Lost to Graduation
|
|
2020-2021 Outlook
|Keys to success in the 2020-21 season:
|Keys to our success this season are getting everyone to the right weight class, and finding ways to train consistently in the pre-season (January-March).
|Concerns about the lineup or challenges for the team this season:
|We will have a lot of talented wrestlers competing for the same starting spots. Hopefully, they can all find the right weight class for them so we can spread the talent throughout the lineup.
|Please list any impact freshman or transfers
|Incoming freshman:
Matthew Cornfield (113/120) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)
Camden Rogers (120/126) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)
Kamron Beal (138/145) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)
Conor Phelan (160/170) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)
|How will the newcomers/transfers help?
|All four freshman listed (Cornfield, Rogers, Beal, Phelan) are talented enough to have immediate varsity success if they find themselves in the starting lineup.
|Coach’s quote on overall thoughts about the team:
|We are still young at a few weights, but will be very competitive.
|Coach’s quote on expectations for this year’s team:
|With five returning state qualifiers and several new starters who expect to compete at that same level, we are very excited about this group.
