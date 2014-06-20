Team Preview: Chicago Marist

Head Coach’s Name: Brendan Heffernan
Team Name: Chicago Marist High School
2019-2020 dual record (overall, conference):
13-11 (tough schedule, plus we were missing all of our football players for the first month of duals and went 2-10).
Notable 2019-2020 tournament results:
2nd in Regional
3rd in ESCC
4th at Illini Classic
7th at Granite City
10th at Dvorak

Top Returning Wrestlers
Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Grade Predicted Weight Previous state results
Owen Dunlap JR 132 6th at 120 lbs. in 3A
Bobby Gaylord SR 182 6th at 170 lbs. in state
Mateen Taylor SR 170 2x state qualifier
Ghee Rachal JR 220 returning state qualifier
Tommy Boland JR 152 returning state qualifier
Ethan Bednarczyk SR 113 state alternate
Andrew Dado SO 145 sectional qualifier – FR/SO state qualifier
Peter Marinopoulos SO 195 FR/SO state qualifier
Jesse Herrera FR 106 FR/SO state qualifier
Jake Liberatore SO 160 FR/SO state qualifier
Luke Liberatore SO 285 Sectional Qualifier – FR/SO state qualifier
Michael Bartolotta SR 160 Sectional Qualifier

Key Seniors Lost to Graduation
Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Weight Previous Accomplishments
Tom Munoz 285 State Qualifier

2020-2021 Outlook
Keys to success in the 2020-21 season:
Keys to our success this season are getting everyone to the right weight class, and finding ways to train consistently in the pre-season (January-March).
Concerns about the lineup or challenges for the team this season:
We will have a lot of talented wrestlers competing for the same starting spots. Hopefully, they can all find the right weight class for them so we can spread the talent throughout the lineup.
Incoming freshman:
Matthew Cornfield (113/120) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)
Camden Rogers (120/126) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)
Kamron Beal (138/145) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)
Conor Phelan (160/170) – IKWF state qualifier (no tourney)
How will the newcomers/transfers help?
All four freshman listed (Cornfield, Rogers, Beal, Phelan) are talented enough to have immediate varsity success if they find themselves in the starting lineup.
Coach’s quote on overall thoughts about the team:
We are still young at a few weights, but will be very competitive.
Coach’s quote on expectations for this year’s team:
With five returning state qualifiers and several new starters who expect to compete at that same level, we are very excited about this group.
Illinois Wrestling