Team Preview: Quincy Notre Dame

Head Coach’s Name: Adam Steinkamp

Team Name: Quincy Notre Dame

2019-2020 dual record (overall, conference):

10 – 19

2-2 conference

Top Returning Wrestlers

Enter Returning State Qualifiers + other key returners who didn’t qualify

Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Grade Predicted Weight Previous state results Curtis Steinkamp 11 113 Sect Qualifier Sam Hea 12 220 Sect Qualifier Mike Stupavsky 10 152 Caleb Hoffman 12 182 Tyler Bertram 12 hwt Catherine Steinkamp 12 120 Girls State Qualifier Noah Clark 11 160 Isaac Hinkamper 11 195

Key Seniors Lost to Graduation

Enter Key Seniors Lost to Graduation

Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Weight Previous Accomplishments Sam Schlegl 152 State alternate

Other departures/injuries

Enter other departures/injuries

Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Weight Reason not back Previous state results Hunter Bolton 120 Transfer IWCOA State Qualifier Quinton Hankins 160 Injury

2020-2021 Outlook

Keys to success in the 2020-21 season:

Have many returning starters and some incoming freshman with past experience. A lot of off season work was put in out of state with many of the wrestlers at various camps and tournaments. We wrestle a strong schedule each year and look to have finally filled all our weight classes with experienced kids.

Concerns about the lineup or challenges for the team this season:

Loss of Abe’s Rumble, tournaments, and super duals that will reduce the exposure of good teams outside the covid region. The move to April, May, and June will cause issues with kids having to choose between Baseball, Track, Tennis, and now Wrestling. This will have a negative affect on the possible numbers for all 1A schools that share athletes.

How will the newcomers/transfers help?

We have several incoming freshman that will have an impact on our lineup and a few kids coming into the sport that have not wrestled for a few years. With the loss of open dates and not being able to use the wrestling mat in the off season… I have not been able to evaluate all the new bodies as of yet.

Coach’s quote on overall thoughts about the team:

The team had the looks of a very strong team coming into this year with all the offseason work at Purler, DC Elite, and other camps in Missouri and Iowa. We would have had returning starters at good weights and incoming wrestlers that would have been great additions. The change of the season will put some of that into question as 1A schools share many athletes across sports. I still expect a strong team, but question if all the pieces will be able to compete.

