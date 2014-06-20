Team Preview: Quincy Notre Dame
Head Coach’s Name: Adam Steinkamp
Team Name: Quincy Notre Dame
2019-2020 dual record (overall, conference):
10 – 19
2-2 conference

Top Returning Wrestlers
Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Grade Predicted Weight Previous state results
Curtis Steinkamp 11 113 Sect Qualifier
Sam Hea 12 220 Sect Qualifier
Mike Stupavsky 10 152
Caleb Hoffman 12 182
Tyler Bertram 12 hwt
Catherine Steinkamp 12 120 Girls State Qualifier
Noah Clark 11 160
Isaac Hinkamper 11 195

Key Seniors Lost to Graduation
Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Weight Previous Accomplishments
Sam Schlegl 152 State alternate

Other departures/injuries
Wrestler’s Name (First & Last) Weight Reason not back Previous state results
Hunter Bolton 120 Transfer IWCOA State Qualifier
Quinton Hankins 160 Injury

2020-2021 Outlook
Keys to success in the 2020-21 season:
Have many returning starters and some incoming freshman with past experience. A lot of off season work was put in out of state with many of the wrestlers at various camps and tournaments. We wrestle a strong schedule each year and look to have finally filled all our weight classes with experienced kids.
Concerns about the lineup or challenges for the team this season:
Loss of Abe’s Rumble, tournaments, and super duals that will reduce the exposure of good teams outside the covid region. The move to April, May, and June will cause issues with kids having to choose between Baseball, Track, Tennis, and now Wrestling. This will have a negative affect on the possible numbers for all 1A schools that share athletes.
How will the newcomers/transfers help?
We have several incoming freshman that will have an impact on our lineup and a few kids coming into the sport that have not wrestled for a few years. With the loss of open dates and not being able to use the wrestling mat in the off season… I have not been able to evaluate all the new bodies as of yet.
Coach’s quote on overall thoughts about the team:
The team had the looks of a very strong team coming into this year with all the offseason work at Purler, DC Elite, and other camps in Missouri and Iowa. We would have had returning starters at good weights and incoming wrestlers that would have been great additions. The change of the season will put some of that into question as 1A schools share many athletes across sports. I still expect a strong team, but question if all the pieces will be able to compete.
Coach’s quote on expectations for this year’s team:
The last few years has been tough to fill all the weights with experienced wrestlers, but this year we will have a different look and be able to build on the last couple years.
Illinois Wrestling