Team Preview: Quincy Notre Dame

|Head Coach’s Name: Adam Steinkamp
|
|
|
|
|
|Team Name: Quincy Notre Dame
|
|
|
|2019-2020 dual record (overall, conference):
|10 – 19
2-2 conference
|
Top Returning Wrestlers
|Enter Returning State Qualifiers + other key returners who didn’t qualify
|
|Wrestler’s Name (First & Last)
|Grade
|Predicted Weight
|Previous state results
|Curtis Steinkamp
|11
|113
|Sect Qualifier
|Sam Hea
|12
|220
|Sect Qualifier
|Mike Stupavsky
|10
|152
|
|Caleb Hoffman
|12
|182
|
|Tyler Bertram
|12
|hwt
|
|Catherine Steinkamp
|12
|120
|Girls State Qualifier
|Noah Clark
|11
|160
|
|Isaac Hinkamper
|11
|195
|
|
Key Seniors Lost to Graduation
|Enter Key Seniors Lost to Graduation
|
|Wrestler’s Name (First & Last)
|Weight
|Previous Accomplishments
|Sam Schlegl
|152
|State alternate
|
Other departures/injuries
|Enter other departures/injuries
|
|Wrestler’s Name (First & Last)
|Weight
|Reason not back
|Previous state results
|Hunter Bolton
|120
|Transfer
|IWCOA State Qualifier
|Quinton Hankins
|160
|Injury
|
|
2020-2021 Outlook
|Keys to success in the 2020-21 season:
|Have many returning starters and some incoming freshman with past experience. A lot of off season work was put in out of state with many of the wrestlers at various camps and tournaments. We wrestle a strong schedule each year and look to have finally filled all our weight classes with experienced kids.
|Concerns about the lineup or challenges for the team this season:
|Loss of Abe’s Rumble, tournaments, and super duals that will reduce the exposure of good teams outside the covid region. The move to April, May, and June will cause issues with kids having to choose between Baseball, Track, Tennis, and now Wrestling. This will have a negative affect on the possible numbers for all 1A schools that share athletes.
|How will the newcomers/transfers help?
|We have several incoming freshman that will have an impact on our lineup and a few kids coming into the sport that have not wrestled for a few years. With the loss of open dates and not being able to use the wrestling mat in the off season… I have not been able to evaluate all the new bodies as of yet.
|Coach’s quote on overall thoughts about the team:
|The team had the looks of a very strong team coming into this year with all the offseason work at Purler, DC Elite, and other camps in Missouri and Iowa. We would have had returning starters at good weights and incoming wrestlers that would have been great additions. The change of the season will put some of that into question as 1A schools share many athletes across sports. I still expect a strong team, but question if all the pieces will be able to compete.
|Coach’s quote on expectations for this year’s team:
|The last few years has been tough to fill all the weights with experienced wrestlers, but this year we will have a different look and be able to build on the last couple years.